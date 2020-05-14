Watch Mehwish Hayat reciting a soulful Naat
LAHORE - Pakistani sweetheart Mehwish Hayat on Wednesday (yesterday) had delighted her fans with a social media post, reciting a soulful Naat.
The Naat is being written by M. Ali Zahoor, titled as "Karam Mere Aaqa" is composed and produced by Mian Yousuf Salahuddin. Taking to her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Mehwish shared the video, expressing the hope that it touches her fans in the same way it touched her.
"I feel blessed that this Ramzan I am able to share a piece of my heart with you. This Naat-Rasool-e-Maqbool (S.A.W) is very special to me. I hope it touches you in the same way it touched me," she captioned the video on Twitter.
Here is the post:
I feel blessed that this Ramzan I am able to share a piece of my heart with you. This naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (S.A.W) is very special to me.I hope it touches you in the same way it touched me.— Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) May 13, 2020
“Karam mere Aaqa” 🤲🏻
Composed & Prod by Mian Yousuf Salahuddin.
Lyrics by M. Ali Zahoor pic.twitter.com/IZErIGvYtJ
Earlier, Hayat took up the shake a leg challenge on the Oh Na Na Nah song on TikTok with brother, Danish Hayat. The actor shared their perfectly synchronised dance moves and said that of all the internet challenges, this was the one that she opted for.
