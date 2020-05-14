Shahid Afridi, Mehwish Hayat and others condemn Kabul attack

Sheherbano Syed
05:17 PM | 14 May, 2020
Shahid Afridi, Mehwish Hayat and others condemn Kabul attack
Share

On Tuesday, gunmen barged into a maternity hospital in the western part of the Afghan capital Kabul and brutally killed dozens of people, reported CNN.

24 people lost their lives in the shooting rampage that took place, including two newborn babies, their mothers and an unspecified number of nurses.

No group has said that it carried it out, the evidence would suggest that the attack was launched by the Daesh, the only group that has hospitals on its radar as well.

Following the transgression, Pakistani celebrities and cricketer Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to condemn the barbarity, lending their support to the innocent lives lost.

“#kabulattack no words to describe this tragedy. Allah is watching,” Tweeted Hamza Ali Abbasi.

His wife Naimal Khawar also expressed her sorrow. “What a sad day for Humankind. Ya Allah khair,” she said.

Shahid Afridi

Mehwish Hayat

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Komal's Kitchen – Meet Pakistan's newest chef ...
06:33 PM | 14 May, 2020
This Pakistani student at Oxford just won an ...
05:41 PM | 14 May, 2020
Is Humayun Saeed working on Pakistani remake of ...
05:40 PM | 14 May, 2020
Johnny Depp claims tabloids hacked into his phone
05:25 PM | 14 May, 2020
Watch Mehwish Hayat reciting a soulful Naat
05:17 PM | 14 May, 2020
Shahid Afridi, Mehwish Hayat and others condemn ...
05:17 PM | 14 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Komal's Kitchen – Meet Pakistan's newest chef on Youtube
06:33 PM | 14 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr