Shahid Afridi, Mehwish Hayat and others condemn Kabul attack

On Tuesday, gunmen barged into a maternity hospital in the western part of the Afghan capital Kabul and brutally killed dozens of people, reported CNN.

24 people lost their lives in the shooting rampage that took place, including two newborn babies, their mothers and an unspecified number of nurses.

No group has said that it carried it out, the evidence would suggest that the attack was launched by the Daesh, the only group that has hospitals on its radar as well.

Following the transgression, Pakistani celebrities and cricketer Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to condemn the barbarity, lending their support to the innocent lives lost.

“#kabulattack no words to describe this tragedy. Allah is watching,” Tweeted Hamza Ali Abbasi.

His wife Naimal Khawar also expressed her sorrow. “What a sad day for Humankind. Ya Allah khair,” she said.

Shahid Afridi

Mehwish Hayat

