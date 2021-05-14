Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 May 2021
Web Desk
09:05 AM | 14 May, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 May 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 105,000 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 90,020 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 82,515 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 96,250 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 105,000 PKR 1,370
Karachi PKR 105,000 PKR 1,370
Islamabad PKR 105,000 PKR 1,370
Peshawar PKR 105,000 PKR 1,370
Quetta PKR 105,000 PKR 1,370
Sialkot PKR 105,000 PKR 1,370
Attock PKR 105,000 PKR 1,370
Gujranwala PKR 105,000 PKR 1,370
Jehlum PKR 105,000 PKR 1,370
Multan PKR 105,000 PKR 1,370
Bahawalpur PKR 105,000 PKR 1,370
Gujrat PKR 105,000 PKR 1,370
Nawabshah PKR 105,000 PKR 1,370
Chakwalv PKR 105,000 PKR 1,370
Hyderabad PKR 105,000 PKR 1,370
Nowshehra PKR 105,000 PKR 1,370
Sargodha PKR 105,000 PKR 1,370
Faisalabad PKR 105,000 PKR 1,370
Mirpur PKR 105,000 PKR 1,370

