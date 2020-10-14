Watch video — Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan takes ‘superman’ catch in National T20 Cup
05:55 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
LAHORE – Pakistan’s wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan is being titled as bird, plane and superman after he gave a jaw-dropping performance on the field during the National T20 Cup match between Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rizwan was relegated to the role of fielder after Mohammad Harris was made glovesman when he took the unbelievable diving catch, covering nearly 40 yards area in the air.

The wicketkeeper started running from extra cover to cover the ball, which went straight up in the sky after Sindh’s batsman Anwar Ali hit a shot in 19th over.

As he caught the ball in a stunning way, all players including the batsman were left astonished.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also took to twitter to praise Rizwan. It wrote, "It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane, It’s Superman No It’s @iMRizwanPak”.

