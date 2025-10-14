Bull Run Returns as Pakistan Stock Exchange jumps 4,000 points in explosive rally

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange roared back to life, staging dramatic rally that saw benchmark KSE-100 Index leap by more than 4,000 points in a single session, as investors poured money back into equities amid renewed optimism over the economy.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 4,159.73 points, or 2.63%, closing at a record 162,603.15 points as of 9:59 AM. The index touched an intraday high of 162,636.48, while the day’s low stood at 160,821.72.

Index Data Value Current Value 162,603.15 Change +4,159.73 (+2.63%) As of Oct 14, 2025 — 9:59 AM High 162,636.48 Low 160,821.72 Volume 102,172,660 1-Year Change +90.71% Year-to-Date (YTD) Change +41.24% Previous Close 158,443.42

Market watchers described rebound as a “confidence-fueled breakout”, driven by expectations of monetary easing, improving macroeconomic indicators, and steady foreign inflows. The rally also coincided with upbeat corporate earnings and optimism surrounding Pakistan’s upcoming IMF review, which further lifted investor morale.

The PSX’s stunning comeback comes on the heels of months of volatility, marking one of the biggest single-day gains in recent memory. The KSE-100 Index has now climbed an astonishing 90.71% over the past year and surged 41.24% so far in 2025, cementing its position as one of Asia’s best-performing markets.

The market had closed the previous session at 158,443.42 points, making Monday’s rally a defining moment for traders and investors alike.

More updates to follow…