First-Term Exams cancelled in Punjab schools after floods

LAHORE – Schools across Pakistan opened with a delay this year due to heavy rains and flooding, and now, that delay has caused another setback as first-term examinations for over one million students have been postponed.

More than one million students enrolled in 38,000 government schools across Pakistan will not appear for their first-term examinations this year, according to the School Education Department.

Officials said that the exam schedule has been severely disrupted due to recent floods and the delayed reopening of schools, forcing the department to merge the first-term exams with the upcoming mid-term examinations.

First-term exams were originally planned to start on August 15, first-term exams have now been rescheduled for the first week of December, when they will be conducted alongside the mid-term assessments.

Parents expressed concern over the delay, noting that when exams are held on time and in accordance with the syllabus, students experience less pressure and perform better. However, they said the prolonged uncertainty has caused disappointment and demotivation among students.

The decision was made to avoid academic disruption and to streamline the examination process following the challenges caused by the floods.