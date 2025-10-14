Good News for Daily Wages Workers as Punjab increases payements up to Rs1,975

LAHORE – Punjab government officially announced an increase in wages of daily wage workers across the province. A formal notification has been issued by Assistant Commissioner (HR), detailing revised pay structure for skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled (non-skilled) laborers.

As per notification, the daily wage for skilled workers has been fixed at Rs1,975, bringing their monthly salary to Rs45,945 while semi-skilled workers will now receive a daily wage of Rs1,558 and a monthly salary of Rs43,108.

For unskilled (non-skilled) laborers, the daily wage has been set at Rs1,538, with a monthly salary of Rs40,000.

The wage increase is aimed at providing financial relief to workers amid rising inflation and the increasing cost of living. The revised rates will be applicable to all government departments, attached bodies, and autonomous institutions under the Punjab government.

Officials have stated that strict action will be taken against departments or contractors who fail to implement the new wage structure as per the notification.