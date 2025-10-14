Passing Marks raised to 40pc as Sindh implements Updated Grading System

KARACHI – For students in Sindh, the way they will be judged in school is about to change dramatically. Department of Universities and Boards unveiled new grading system for 9th to 12th grade that will be implemented from the next academic year.

Sindh Department of Universities and Boards announced new grading system for students from 9th to 12th grade, set to be implemented from the next academic year.

Under revised system, results will be based on grades rather than total marks or percentages, aiming to provide a fairer assessment of students’ academic performance.

The passing marks have been raised from 33% to 40%, ensuring a higher standard for passing.

Percentage Grade 50–59% D 60–69% C 70–74% B 75–79% B+ 80–84% B++ 85–89% A 90–94% A+ 95–100% A++

According to the department, the updated grading structure is aligned with international standards and will help evaluate students’ performance in a more balanced and objective manner.

Officials said the move is part of ongoing efforts to modernize education in Sindh and ensure students are assessed fairly across all levels.