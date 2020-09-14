UK increases export volume with Pakistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – The UK’s credit financing agency, UK Export Finance (UKEF) has increased its financing limit for UK businesses looking to export to and invest in Pakistan to £1.5 billion.
The announcement comes after a meeting between British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner and Federal Minister of Commerce for Pakistan Razaq Dawood. Both officials also discussed trade ties and business potential between the two countries.
Increasing finance limit will boost trade partnerships between the two countries and unleash Pakistan’s growth potential.
UKEF helps secure large contracts by providing attractive financing terms to buyers and supporting working capital loans.
The commerce minister welcomed the UKEF’s announcement of an increase of £500 million in the credit limit for business investment in Pakistan, especially at a time when Pakistan is looking to expand its trade potential to mitigate the impacts of COVID19, said a press release.
Turner said UK credit financing for Pakistan has tripled in the last two years, and is key to achieving my ambition to double the trade between the UK and Pakistan. It is a sign of our confidence in Pakistan and the strength of the unique relationship between the two countries. I encourage all Pakistan businesses to look for opportunities to partner with the UK on their journey towards economic prosperity.
The UK is Pakistan’s third largest export partner. Between July 2019 and March 2020 Pakistan exported 7% of its total exports to the UK, and the increase in the credit financing limit will help turbo-charge trade relations between the two countries.
- Seven teachers of a school tested positive for coronavirus in Peshawar11:23 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
- ATC approves Captain (r) Safdar's bail till Sept 22 in clash outside ...10:49 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
- KP starts universal health insurance system10:19 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
- Indian troops kill one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla09:47 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
- PM Imran vows to pursue motorway gang rape incident case to conclusion09:04 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
- Ushna Shah lauds Yasir Hussain for his efforts in arranging the ...06:13 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- Warner Bros. refusal to share “Tenet” Box Office numbers05:43 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- Amna Ilyas refutes rumours about tying the knot with Dawar Mehmood03:03 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020