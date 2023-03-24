Search

PSX witnesses negative trend amid uncertainty over IMF bailout package

Web Desk 11:42 AM | 24 Mar, 2023
KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed a negative trend amid the uncertainty over the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index was hovering at 39,993.37 level, a decrease of 382.73 points and a percentage decline of 0.95%.

Automobile, cement, chemical, banking, oil and fertiliser sectors were trading in red.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the Rs100 fuel subsidy on fuel, a programme that some economists fear could hinder a crucial IMF pay out needed to prevent economic collapse.

IMF representative Esther Perez Ruiz said this the government did not consult the fund about the fuel pricing scheme.

She said the fund would ask the government for more details about the proposal, including how it will be implemented and what protection would be put in place to prevent abuse.

Last month, the MPC of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) raised the key interest rate by 300 basis points, taking it to 20%.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 24, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.2 286
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.55 757.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 40.91 41.31
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 919.22 928.22
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.66 178.66
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.97 739.97
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 24 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350

