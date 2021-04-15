Pakistan Army Chief inaugurates 100-bed hospital, nursing college at Fauji Foundation (VIDEO)
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed inaugurated a 100-bed hospital and Foundation University Institute School of Nursing in Rawalpindi, the military media wing said Thursday.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, General Bajwa was welcomed by Fauji Foundation Managing Director (MD) Waqar Ahmed.
Army Chief was briefed on ongoing and future projects of the Fauji Foundation.
During the visit, Pakistan’s top commander appreciated the performance and commitment of the Fauji Foundation towards the provision of quality services and assured of his full support in all its future endeavours.
