Russian warship Moskva leading naval assault on Ukraine sinks in Black Sea
Share
A Russian nuclear-capable warship sunk in the Black Sea days after it damaged by a mysterious explosion, confirms Russia’s defence ministry on Thursday.
Moskva, which was leading the Russian naval action on Ukraine, was being towed to port when it lost balance due to stormy seas and sunk.
Kyiv claimed that the 510-crew missile ship was damaged in its missile attack. It said that the warship was hit by Ukraine’s indigenous Neptune missiles.
However, Russia has not reported any attack.
Moscow in its statement said that Moskva damaged after its ammunition caught fire erupted on the ship. It said that all crew members remained safe in the incident.
The 12,490-tonne vessel is the biggest Russian warship to be sunk in action since World War Two, BBC reported.
"While being towed... towards the destined port, the vessel lost its balance due to damage sustained in the hull as fire broke out after ammunition exploded. Given the choppy seas, the vessel sank," the Russian defence ministry said in the statement.
The US has termed the sinking of the ship a big blow to Russia but it did not confirm any missile attack on it by Ukraine.
US tests hypersonic missile amid Russia-Ukraine ... 10:55 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
NEW YORK – The US military conducted a successful test of a hypersonic missile as it is making efforts to achieve ...
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- PM Shehbaz accuses Imran Khan of selling foreign gifts for Rs140 ...03:15 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan hikes electricity tariff by Rs4.83 per unit02:44 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Have PTI’s Ehsaas programmes, shelter homes been closed across ...01:23 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz thanks Saudi leadership for felicitation messages12:54 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Russian warship Moskva leading naval assault on Ukraine sinks in ...12:25 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat now talks about ‘benefits’ of marrying young girls06:44 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat's new dance video goes viral06:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
- Katrina Kaif sparks pregnancy rumours with latest pictures05:20 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022