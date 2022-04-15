Russian warship Moskva leading naval assault on Ukraine sinks in Black Sea

A Russian nuclear-capable warship sunk in the Black Sea days after it damaged by a mysterious explosion, confirms Russia’s defence ministry on Thursday.

Moskva, which was leading the Russian naval action on Ukraine, was being towed to port when it lost balance due to stormy seas and sunk.

Kyiv claimed that the 510-crew missile ship was damaged in its missile attack. It said that the warship was hit by Ukraine’s indigenous Neptune missiles.

However, Russia has not reported any attack.

Moscow in its statement said that Moskva damaged after its ammunition caught fire erupted on the ship. It said that all crew members remained safe in the incident.

The 12,490-tonne vessel is the biggest Russian warship to be sunk in action since World War Two, BBC reported.

"While being towed... towards the destined port, the vessel lost its balance due to damage sustained in the hull as fire broke out after ammunition exploded. Given the choppy seas, the vessel sank," the Russian defence ministry said in the statement.

The US has termed the sinking of the ship a big blow to Russia but it did not confirm any missile attack on it by Ukraine.