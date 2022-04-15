Have PTI’s Ehsaas programmes, shelter homes been closed across Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – Social media is abuzz with reports that the new government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has suspended the public welfare initiatives taken by the PTI government for poor people in the country.

With key PTI leaders on the front, Twitter users claim that Ehsaas programmes, including shelter homes and langar khana, and health cards initiative have been shut down after change of ruler in the country.

The social media users also lashed out at the incumbent prime minister for closing the welfare programmes after the reports went viral on social media.

This government is ruthless. People who would normally sleep on streets had the opportunity to eat and sleep in those shelters but now they are closing them. What will happen to those people? Where will they eat? Where will they sleep? Especially in Ramzan. #Panagah #PMLN — Pernia Khan (@PerniaKhan) April 14, 2022

Ramzan K mahine me PANAGAH or LANGARKHANY bnd kr k ghareeb se roti or chat cheeni gyi hai..

In logo pe Allah ka azaab zrur naazil hoga..InshaAllah#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/bZY9GdPMSL — Eren Yeager (@2ooth_Less) April 14, 2022

However, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has rejected all such reports false, saying no any welfare programme is being shut.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کی ترجمان مریم اورنگزیب نے احساس پروگرام اور پناہ گاہیں بند کرنے کی خبروں کو جھوٹ قرار دے دیا



شہبازشریف نے وزیراعظم منتخب ہونے کے بعد قومی اسمبلی میں پہلے خطاب میں واضح کیا تھا کہ عوامی خدمت کے منصوبے جاری رہیں گے — PML(N) (@pmln_org) April 15, 2022

She said that PM Shehbaz in his first address announced to continue the public welfare projects.

Aurangzeb said that the Benazir Income Support Programme will be improved while Sehat Card initiative, which she said first launched for former prime minster Nawaz Sharif, will continue.

She also requested media to stop spreading such fake reports, adding that PM Shehbaz Sharif has passion to serve the people of the country.