Have PTI’s Ehsaas programmes, shelter homes been closed across Pakistan?

01:23 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
Have PTI’s Ehsaas programmes, shelter homes been closed across Pakistan?
Source: Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Social media is abuzz with reports that the new government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has suspended the public welfare initiatives taken by the PTI government for poor people in the country. 

With key PTI leaders on the front, Twitter users claim that Ehsaas programmes, including shelter homes and langar khana, and health cards initiative have been shut down after change of ruler in the country. 

The social media users also lashed out at the incumbent prime minister for closing the welfare programmes after the reports went viral on social media.

However, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has rejected all such reports false, saying no any welfare programme is being shut. 

She said that PM Shehbaz in his first address announced to continue the public welfare projects. 

Aurangzeb said that the Benazir Income Support Programme will be improved while Sehat Card initiative, which she said first launched for former prime minster Nawaz Sharif, will continue. 

She also requested media to stop spreading such fake reports, adding that PM Shehbaz Sharif has passion to serve the people of the country. 

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz accuses Imran Khan of selling foreign ...
03:15 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
Pakistan hikes electricity tariff by Rs4.83 per ...
02:44 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz thanks Saudi leadership for ...
12:54 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
Pakistan likely to increase petroleum prices by ...
10:40 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
US agrees with statement of Pakistan Army's spox ...
09:45 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
Acting speaker Qasim Suri accepts resignations of ...
11:07 PM | 14 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah's physical transformation leaves fans shocked
10:30 PM | 14 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr