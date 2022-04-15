PM Shehbaz thanks Saudi leadership for felicitation messages 

PM Shehbaz thanks Saudi leadership for felicitation messages 
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked the leadership of Saudi Arabia for their felicitation messages. 

Taking to Twitter, the premier wrote: “I thank the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques HM King Salman bin Abdulaziz & HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for felicitation messages”. 

He said that Pak-Saudi relations are special and marked by exceptional trust. “I resolve to work closely to realize our shared vision of strategic partnership,” he concluded. 

The state-run agency of Saudi Arabia shared a tweet, saying “Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion of his taking oath of office”.

It also added that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, also sent a cable of congratulations to Sharif who becomes the new premier after securing 174 votes from the National assembly last Sunday. 

The newly elected Prime Minister is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia and China in his first foreign trip after taking charge, reports said.

‏Earlier in the day, UAE rulers Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has also felicitated Sharif, while Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also greeted the PML-N leader on his election.

