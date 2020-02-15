Pakistan, India win last pool matches of World Kabaddi Cup
07:14 PM | 15 Feb, 2020
Pakistan, India win last pool matches of World Kabaddi Cup
LAHORE -  Pakistan and India won their last pool matches of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 comfortably against Azerbaijan and England, respectively at Ch Zahoor Elahi Stadium, Gujrat on Friday.

Pakistan won the toss and showed their class against rookie team Azerbaijan and defeated them by 40-30, while India outplayed England by 44-26 without much trouble. After winning their last pool matches, India set up first semifinal clash against Australia at 6.00pm while Pakistan will meet Iran in second semifinal at 7:30pm at Punjab Stadium here tomorrow (Saturday), said the Information made available here.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi was the chief guest of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 matches. He was introduced with all teams ahead of their matches. President Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Ch Shafay Hussain, Secretary PKF Rana Sarwar and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Later, President Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Ch Shafay Hussain distributed prizes among the top performers. For Pakistan, raiders skipper Irfan Mana, Akmal Shahzad Dogar, Kaleemullah Jatt and Malik Binyameen scored valuable points for their team while Pervaiz and Subhan also demonstrated good game for Azerbaijan.

Talking to the media, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi welcomed all the participating teams and kabaddi lovers at Ch Zahoor Elahi Stadium, Gujrat. “Gujrat has immense sports talent and the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 matches at Ch Zahoor Elahi Stadium will play a major role in promoting this game in Gujrat,” he added. 

