Today Gold Price in Pakistan – 15 February, 2025 – Gold Price Per Tola Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan climbed to Rs306,200 per tola, and rate for 10 grams of 24Karat stands at Rs262,517 on February 15, 2025 Saturday.
22-karat gold was priced at 275,548 per tola, 21-karat gold at 263,025 and 18-karat gold at 225,450.
Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.
Gold Rates Today 15 Feb 2025
|Gold
|Price
|24K (per Tola)
|Rs306,200
|24K (per 10 Grams)
|Rs262,517
Today Gold Rates
|City
|Gold per Tola
|Gold per 10 Grams
|Karachi
|Rs 304,000
|Rs 260,632
|Islamabad
|Rs 304,000
|Rs 260,632
|Lahore
|Rs 304,000
|Rs 260,632
|Multan
|Rs 304,000
|Rs 260,632
|Peshawar
|Rs 304,000
|Rs 260,632
