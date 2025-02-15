Today Gold Price in Pakistan – 15 February, 2025 – Gold Price Per Tola Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan climbed to Rs306,200 per tola, and rate for 10 grams of 24Karat stands at Rs262,517 on February 15, 2025 Saturday.

22-karat gold was priced at 275,548 per tola, 21-karat gold at 263,025 and 18-karat gold at 225,450.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Gold Rates Today 15 Feb 2025

Gold Price 24K (per Tola) Rs306,200 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs262,517

Today Gold Rates