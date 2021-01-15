Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 15 January 2021
Web Desk
10:22 AM | 15 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 15 January 2021
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs112,900 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,794 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 88,727 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 103,790 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 112,900 PKR 1,525
Karachi PKR 112,900 PKR 1,525
Islamabad PKR 112,900 PKR 1,525
Peshawar PKR 112,900 PKR 1,525
Quetta PKR 112,900 PKR 1,525
Sialkot PKR 112,900 PKR 1,525
Attock PKR 112,900 PKR 1,525
Gujranwala PKR 112,900 PKR 1,525
Jehlum PKR 112,900 PKR 1,525
Multan PKR 112,900 PKR 1,525
Bahawalpur PKR 112,900 PKR 1,525
Gujrat PKR 112,900 PKR 1,525
Nawabshah PKR 112,900 PKR 1,525
Chakwal PKR 112,900 PKR 1,525
Hyderabad PKR 112,900 PKR 1,525
Nowshehra PKR 112,900 PKR 1,525
Sargodha PKR 112,900 PKR 1,525
Faisalabad PKR 112,900 PKR 1,525
Mirpur PKR 112,900 PKR 1,525

More From This Category
Pakistan reports 2,417 new coronavirus cases, 45 ...
11:03 AM | 15 Jan, 2021
PM Imran to perform groundbreaking of ...
10:36 AM | 15 Jan, 2021
Shahbaz Gill registers FIR against defamation ...
09:58 AM | 15 Jan, 2021
Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates ...
09:03 AM | 15 Jan, 2021
Plot twist in Babar Azam case as Hamiza says ...
01:39 AM | 15 Jan, 2021
A Bullet Train Alongside Motorway From Peshawar ...
12:00 AM | 15 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Alishba Anjum to make music video debut in Sarmad Qadeer's 'Ishq'
08:50 PM | 14 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr