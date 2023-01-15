Sindh LG polls: MQM-P approaches Chief Justice over ‘violation of Constitution’ by ECP

KARACHI – After boycotting the second phase of local government elections in Sindh, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has approached chief justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial against unconstitutional measures of the electoral watchdog.

Reports in local media said MQM-Pakistan convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has written a letter to the JCP, stating that the Election Commission of Pakistan has violated Amendment 2016 and articles 218(2), 219 of the Constitution.

Citing the party’s concern, MQM requested the country’s top judge to take notice of what it termed as ‘unconstitutional measures’ taken by the commission.

The leading political parties, which bagged previous local elections with a good majority, announced boycotting local bodies polls.

In Saturday’s presser, MQM leaders said the Sindh government played its part in addressing their objections but slammed the Election Commission of Pakistan for its ‘unconstitutional measures.’

Amid new differences, MQM-P is considering parting ways with the ruling alliance, and a crucial party meeting has been summoned to chalk out a strategy.