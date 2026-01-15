Shooting Star Mohsin Nawaz calls for Policy Reforms to support Young Pakistani Talent

LAHORE – Pakistan’s leading F-Class shooter, Mohsin Nawaz, met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary to propose platform aimed at developing young sporting talent and improving infrastructure for non-traditional sports.

Nawaz, who has won 10 international F-Class medals—the most by any Pakistani—outlined his vision to train the next generation of shooters, emphasizing the importance of government support for promoting youth participation in sports.

Highlighting challenges like high import duties on precision equipment and limited training facilities, he suggested establishing 50-meter shooting ranges in major cities and easing policies on sporting gear to help Pakistani athletes compete internationally.

Nawaz, also a certified sports psychologist, stressed that mental strength is as crucial as physical training, calling for support systems to protect athletes from pressure and negativity during competitions.

Minister Iqbal praised Nawaz’s achievements and indicated that the government could explore policies to support emerging sports, signaling a potential shift beyond traditional focus on cricket and hockey.

Nawaz is among most successful F-Class shooter, who has international medals despite limited support and resources. Self-funded and independent, he overcame high equipment costs and scarce training facilities, earning Life Membership with the UK and US National Rifle Associations, which are testament to his skill and determination.