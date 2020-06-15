Tecno co-sponsored with Daraz.pk for “Mobile Week” sale discount offers

LAHORE - Globally acclaimed tech brand, TECNO Mobiles is all set to bring forth exciting discount offers to its consumers by co-sponsoring with Daraz, “Mobile Week” dated from today, 15th till 21st of June.

The brand recently launched its most-selling Spark 5 Pro series having two variants on the 7th of this month. Consumers who would purchase Spark 5 Pro from this blissful Week could avail exclusive 10% discount on its two variants of: (4+128) for Rs. 19999 and (4+64) for Rs.17,999, from the original price of Rs.21,499 and Rs.19999, respectively.

Before the commencement of “Mobile’ Athon”, TECNO initiated a discounted deal from June 10th till 14th on Spark 5 Pro (4+64 GB) to boost up the excitement of the buyers. The deal gained a huge positive response from the customers who availed Rs.19,999 handset only for Rs. 17,999PKR at a discount voucher of Rs.2000PKR. However, in Mobile Week, Tecno is going big by offering up to 10% Discounts on all of its most popular handsets.

The Mobile Week includes Camon 15 Pro (6+128) at the discounted price Rs.26,999 from the original retail price of Rs.29999; Camon 15 (4+64) for Rs.20,499 from Rs.22499; Pouvoir 4 Pro for Rs.23,299 from Rs.24999;Pouvoir for Rs.16599 from Rs.17,999 and Spark 4 for Rs.15,599 from Rs.16,999. Not only this, if you are an HBL user, but you could also avail additional up to PKR 1500 discount by using the card, on all of these discounted prices. So, what are you waiting for?

Nationwide, customers are enthralled by the launch of the quintet-camera phone, Spark 5 Pro. TECNO already known for its budget-friendly phones has put the audience and its competitors in awe with more discounted prices. TECNO fans are patiently waiting to beat the ticker off from Daraz website and place their orders. To get further Alerts! and avail this limited offer in the Promotional Week stay tuned with TECNO’s official Facebook page and log in to Daraz.pk, online.