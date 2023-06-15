Karachi, other coastal areas brace for heavy rains as Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall today

KARACHI – The coastal regions of Pakistan including the country’s largest city Karachi is on high alert with thousands being evacuated as very strong Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall today.
Categorised as a very severe cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, currently packing maximum sustained winds of up to 145 Kmh, and is hovering at around 300km from the port city of Karachi.
As per the latest updates, severe stormy weather is expected to grip parts of the country’s southeastern region including Karachi, Thatta, Badin, and Tharparkar, in the next 24 hours.
Cyclone is expected to raise tides about 12 feet in height at its land falling point of Keti-Bandar and nearby coasts, which may cause flooding, PMD warned.
Pakistan Meteorological Department warned that the stormy winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable buildings whereas authorities remained on high alert during the forecast period.
Meanwhile, evacuation efforts are underway as civil, and military authorities have fastened the process of shifting people from high-risk areas. More than 90 percent of the population in the region has been shifted to safe areas.
In light of precautionary measures, Karachi to Sukkur flights have been canceled as the country’s flag carrier has completed all safety arrangements to prevent the dangers of the cyclone.
Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approached Sindh CM and mentioned to utilise all-out resources for people’s protection, the premier also chaired a meeting to review the preparedness ahead of the possible impact of the Biparjoy cyclone.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 15, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.9
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|367
|371
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.2
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.18
|765.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.77
|40.17
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.22
|41.62
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.34
|36.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.33
|935.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.68
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175
|177
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.67
|747.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.37
|316.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.22
|8.37
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Karachi
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Quetta
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Attock
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Multan
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,100
|PKR 2,535
