Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 15, 2023

Web Desk 08:43 AM | 15 Jun, 2023
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 15, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 15, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.9 295.15
Euro EUR 314 317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 367 371
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.2 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.18 765.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 39.77 40.17
Danish Krone DKK 41.22 41.62
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.34 36.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.33 935.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.68 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175 177
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 739.67 747.67
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 314.37 316.87
Thai Bhat THB 8.22 8.37

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 15, 2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 15, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,700.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (15 June 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Karachi PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Islamabad PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Peshawar PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Quetta PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Sialkot PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Attock PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Gujranwala PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Jehlum PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Multan PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Bahawalpur PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Gujrat PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Nawabshah PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Chakwal PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Hyderabad PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Nowshehra PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Sargodha PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Faisalabad PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535
Mirpur PKR 220,100 PKR 2,535

