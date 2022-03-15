Hania Aamir’s new dance video goes viral

Pakistani star actress Hania Aamir left her fans swooned with stunning dance moves on the song of her upcoming movie ‘Parde Mein Rehno Do’.

Recently, Hania and co-star Ali Rehman Khan took to the roads of Karachi on an open-back truck where they danced their heart out to launch their song Peela Rung.

The Parwaaz Hai Junoon star and the Janaan star made a dazzling appearance and the lead pair was dressed in all-white outfits.

In the viral video, Hania and Ali Rehman can be seen dancing their heart out at the launch of song Peela Rung.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)