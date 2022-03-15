Hania Aamir’s new dance video goes viral
Share
Pakistani star actress Hania Aamir left her fans swooned with stunning dance moves on the song of her upcoming movie ‘Parde Mein Rehno Do’.
Recently, Hania and co-star Ali Rehman Khan took to the roads of Karachi on an open-back truck where they danced their heart out to launch their song Peela Rung.
The Parwaaz Hai Junoon star and the Janaan star made a dazzling appearance and the lead pair was dressed in all-white outfits.
In the viral video, Hania and Ali Rehman can be seen dancing their heart out at the launch of song Peela Rung.
View this post on Instagram
Hania Aamir faces backlash for wearing bold dress ... 03:50 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
Lollywood diva Hania Aamir is gearing up for her upcoming movie ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ and the trailer and ...
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:45 AM | 15 Mar, 2022
- Fazlur Rehman announces long march on March 2310:20 AM | 15 Mar, 2022
-
- FM Qureshi briefs UN chief on India's missile launch in Pakistan09:10 AM | 15 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan records 473 new Covid cases, 4 deaths08:40 AM | 15 Mar, 2022
- In rare interview, Aamir Khan talks about his relationship with ...08:17 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
- Video of Ali Zafar singing brother Danyal's song goes viral07:29 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
- 'Chakkar' - Trailer of Neelum Muneer and Ahsan Khan's upcoming film ...08:41 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022