Hania Aamir’s new dance video goes viral
Web Desk
09:40 AM | 15 Mar, 2022
Pakistani star actress Hania Aamir left her fans swooned with stunning dance moves on the song of her upcoming movie ‘Parde Mein Rehno Do’.

Recently, Hania and co-star Ali Rehman Khan took to the roads of Karachi on an open-back truck where they danced their heart out to launch their song Peela Rung.

The Parwaaz Hai Junoon star and the Janaan star made a dazzling appearance and the lead pair was dressed in all-white outfits.

In the viral video, Hania and Ali Rehman can be seen dancing their heart out at the launch of song Peela Rung.

