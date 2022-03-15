Fazlur Rehman announces long march on March 23
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman Fazlur Rehman, who also heads the Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), asked his supporters to embark on a long march to the capital on March 23.
This decision was taken after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced it would hold a “historic” public rally in front of the Parliament House in Islamabad on March 27.
Khan announced his March 27 rally as a show of force for his government ahead of a parliamentary vote on a no-confidence motion filed against him by the opposition last Tuesday.
Fazlur Rehman made the announcement after a meeting of Opposition parties which was hosted by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.
23 مارچ کو قافلے اسلام آباد کی جانب روانہ ہوجائیں،— Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman (@MoulanaOfficial) March 14, 2022
شاہراہ دستور پر ملکی تاریخ کا عظیم الشان مظاہرہ ہوگا،
ناجائز حکومت جو دھمکیوں کی زبان استعمال کررہی ہے اس کو خاموش کرائیں گے
یہ پاکستان ہمارا ہے کسی کے رعب میں آنے والے نہیں
ہر صورت ان کا مقابلہ کریں گے انشاءاللہ pic.twitter.com/tbOfMms4sV
The PDM chief said the Opposition's no-confidence motion against the prime minister was "in-line" with the expectations and the hopes of the Pakistani people.
پاکستان مسلم لیگ ن کے صدر اور قائد حزب اختلاف شہباز شریف کی جانب سے اپوزیشن جماعتوں کی قیادت کے اعزاز میں عشائیہ— PML(N) (@pmln_org) March 14, 2022
پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی پارلیمنٹرینز کے صدر آصف علی زرداری اور پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کے چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی اپوزیشن لیڈر شہباز شریف کی رہائش گاہ پر عشائیے میں شرکت pic.twitter.com/JU9ZD0vaLT
Reacting to opposition announcement, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said he already had said that Fazlur Rehman’s main agenda was against the Islamic Foreign Ministers Conference.
پہلے ہی کہا تھا کہ فضل الرحمنٰ کا اصل ایجنڈا اسلامی وزرائے خارجہ کی کانفرنس کے خلاف ہے پندرہ سال بعد اسلامی وزراء خارجہ کانفرنس کا اجلاس ان کو ہضم نہیں ہو رہا، اس لئے تئیس مارچ کو اسلام آباد بلاک کرنا چاہتے ہیں جب پورا ملک یوم تشکر منا رہا ہو گا، ہم فسادیوں سے نبٹنے جانتے ہیں— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 14, 2022
کپتان نے ڈی چوک اسلام آباد جلسے کا حتمی فیصلہ کر لیا.... انشاءاللہ 27 مارچ کو تاریخ ساز اجتماع ہونے جا رہا ہے. دنیا دیکھے گی پاکستان کی عوام کیسے اپنی آزادی اور خودمختاری کے لئے اپنے کپتان کے ساتھ کھڑے ہوتے ہیں— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 14, 2022
The Pakistan Day parade is held on March 23 every year to commemorate the Lahore Resolution, which was adopted on the same day in 1940 and laid the foundation for a Muslim-majority state in South Asia.
This year, March 23 will also coincide with Islamabad hosting the 48th Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting. At least 46 OIC foreign ministers have confirmed participation.
