Fazlur Rehman announces long march on March 23

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman Fazlur Rehman, who also heads the Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), asked his supporters to embark on a long march to the capital on March 23.

This decision was taken after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced it would hold a “historic” public rally in front of the Parliament House in Islamabad on March 27.

Khan announced his March 27 rally as a show of force for his government ahead of a parliamentary vote on a no-confidence motion filed against him by the opposition last Tuesday.

Fazlur Rehman made the announcement after a meeting of Opposition parties which was hosted by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

The PDM chief said the Opposition's no-confidence motion against the prime minister was "in-line" with the expectations and the hopes of the Pakistani people.

Reacting to opposition announcement, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said he already had said that Fazlur Rehman’s main agenda was against the Islamic Foreign Ministers Conference.

The Pakistan Day parade is held on March 23 every year to commemorate the Lahore Resolution, which was adopted on the same day in 1940 and laid the foundation for a Muslim-majority state in South Asia.

This year, March 23 will also coincide with Islamabad hosting the 48th Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting. At least 46 OIC foreign ministers have confirmed participation.

