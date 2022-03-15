Indian court upholds ban on hijab in class

An Indian court on Tuesday maintained a ban on the hijab in class in the Karnataka state, observing that the headscarf is not essential to Islam.

According to Indian media outlets, “Prescription of uniform is a reasonable restriction on fundamental rights,” a three-judge bench headed by Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said.

The court had on February 10 told students not to wear any religious clothing until it delivers a verdict on petitions seeking to overturn a ban on hijabs.

The dispute began in January when a government-run school in Karnataka’s Udupi district barred students wearing hijabs from entering classrooms, triggering protests by Muslims who said they were being deprived of their fundamental rights to education and religion.

Ahead of the verdict, the Karnataka government banned large gatherings for a week in state capital Bengaluru to maintain public peace and order.

Some rights activists have voiced concerns that the ban could increase Islamophobia. Violence and hate speech against Muslims have increased under PM Narendra Modi’s governing Hindu nationalist party, which also governs Karnataka state.