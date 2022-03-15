Indian court upholds ban on hijab in class
Share
An Indian court on Tuesday maintained a ban on the hijab in class in the Karnataka state, observing that the headscarf is not essential to Islam.
According to Indian media outlets, “Prescription of uniform is a reasonable restriction on fundamental rights,” a three-judge bench headed by Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said.
The court had on February 10 told students not to wear any religious clothing until it delivers a verdict on petitions seeking to overturn a ban on hijabs.
The dispute began in January when a government-run school in Karnataka’s Udupi district barred students wearing hijabs from entering classrooms, triggering protests by Muslims who said they were being deprived of their fundamental rights to education and religion.
Ahead of the verdict, the Karnataka government banned large gatherings for a week in state capital Bengaluru to maintain public peace and order.
Some rights activists have voiced concerns that the ban could increase Islamophobia. Violence and hate speech against Muslims have increased under PM Narendra Modi’s governing Hindu nationalist party, which also governs Karnataka state.
Indian court bars students from wearing ... 12:20 AM | 11 Feb, 2022
BENGALURU – Amid the growing protests against the hijab ban, a court in the southern Indian state of Karnataka ...
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- Indian court upholds ban on hijab in class12:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 March 202211:20 AM | 15 Mar, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:45 AM | 15 Mar, 2022
- Fazlur Rehman announces long march on March 2310:20 AM | 15 Mar, 2022
-
- In rare interview, Aamir Khan talks about his relationship with ...08:17 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
- Video of Ali Zafar singing brother Danyal's song goes viral07:29 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
- 'Chakkar' - Trailer of Neelum Muneer and Ahsan Khan's upcoming film ...08:41 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022