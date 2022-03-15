PIA reduces fares for Umrah pilgrims
01:40 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
PIA reduces fares for Umrah pilgrims
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday announced decrease in fare for Umrah pilgrims.

According to the national flag carrier, return fares from Pakistan to Madinah and Jeddah have been slashed to Rs95,628.

The fare of PK9759 flights from Lahore to Jeddah and PK9741 flights from Islamabad to Jeddah have been slashed. PK 9731 from Karachi to Jeddah and PK 9735 from Peshawar to Jeddah fares have also been cut by Rs5,000, said the PIA.

Hajj policy 2022

The Hajj Policy 2022 would be unveiled after signing an agreement with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, an official said last week.

An official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said it was good news for all Muslims that the Saudi government opened Hajj for foreign pilgrims across the world after a two-year hiatus

He said the Hajj policy would be designed as per the revised pilgrims’ quota — expected to be announced soon by the Saudi government.

