President Arif Alvi, FM Qureshi acquitted in Parliament attack case
ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday acquitted President Dr Arif Alvi in the Parliament attack case along with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
ATC judge Mohammad Ali Warraich heard the case and announced the verdict.
The president and several other PTI leaders were booked in the PTV and parliament attack case in 2014 during PTI’s sit-in against the PML-N government.
Senior party leadership, including Planning Minister Asad Umar, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood and Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousufzai have also been acquitted in the case.
The court also acquitted Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan, in the 2014 case, amidst no objection from the prosecution.
Earlier, President Alvi had refused to avail immunity in the Parliament attack case and opted to appear before the court.
The president had filed an appeal stating that he would not be availing his immunity and said that Islam does not allow pardons.
Dr Arif Alvi becomes first Pakistan President to ... 10:19 AM | 5 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi set history by appearing before an anti-terrorism court in the federal capital on ...
