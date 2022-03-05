Dr Arif Alvi becomes first Pakistan President to appear before court despite immunity

Source: The President of Pakistan (Twitter)
ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi set history by appearing before an anti-terrorism court in the federal capital on Friday in the 2014 Pakistan Television (PTV) and Parliament House attack case.

Alvi reached the court along with his counsel Babar Awan and submitted a petition to decline availing immunity that he enjoys under Article 248 of the Constitution as president of the country.

During the hearing, the president told ATC judge Muhammad Ali Warraich that the Constitution of Pakistan provides him immunity however, he will not avail, saying that no different should be made between anyone. 

“When I learnt that the court is going to announce verdict in the case, I decided to attend the hearing to block talks that I did not appear,” he said, adding that there is no immunity for anyone under Islamic laws. 

"All the caliphs appeared before courts with great dignity," Alvi highlighted.

He also urged the court to ensure speedy justice in order to remove backlog of cases. 

The court is due to announce verdict on March 9.

While talking to media after court hearing, Alvi said that he appeared in the court as a common citizen and not as the president. 

In August 2014, PTI and Tahirul Qadri’s Pakistan Awami Tehrik had held a 104-day long sit-in in Islamabad that continued till December.

On Aug 31, 2014, workers of both parties started march towards Parliament House when they clashed with police at the Constitution Avenue. The protesters also broke into PTV building and briefly took control of the government building.

Later, police booked the PTI and PAT leaders under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

