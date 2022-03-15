Prices of petroleum products stay unchanged amid soaring inflation

ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to keep the prices of all major petroleum products unchanged for the next fortnight in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision.

A notification issued by Petroleum Division cited that the honorable Prime Minister has been pleased to approve maintaining the prices of petroleum products at the level of 1-15th March, 2022 and that government will bear the Price Differential Claim on the prices.

The price of petrol will remain Rs149.86 per litre, High-Speed Diesel Rs144.15, Kerosene Oil Rs125.56 and Light Diesel will continue to be sold at Rs118.31 per litre.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced cutting the petrol and diesel price by Rs10 per litre. In a televised address, the premier said he received a summary from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) that petrol and diesel would have to be increased by Rs10 per litre in wake of the global financial crunch.

Instead of increasing it by Rs10, we have decided to reduce petrol and diesel by Rs10 per litre, he said.

Last week, the crude oil prices soared to a near 14-year high of $140 per barrel as in wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.