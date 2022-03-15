FIA clears Nadia Khan in Sharmila Faruqui's defamation case

Pakistani popular TV host Nadia Khan has got a clean chit from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a defamation suit filed by PPP leader Sharmila Farooqi for mocking her mother.

The FIA's Sindh cybercrime wing head Imran Riaz shared a video on his official Instagram handle to explain that the 42-year-old has been cleared of the defamation case filed by the politician.

"I would like to discuss the case filed by PPP MPA Sharmila Faruqui against actress Nadia Khan, claiming that she [Nadia] tried to defame the former's mother," Riaz said in the video.

The FIA official said that the 40-minute video which was shot by the Aisi Hai Tanhai star on Saboor Ali and Ali Ansari's wedding was closely inspected by his team.

"We didn't find any such content that proves that Nadia filmed the video with deliberate intentions to disrepute Anisa," Riaz said.

"As far as sarcasm or facial expressions are concerned, the law is silent on this, therefore, Nadia has been cleared in this inquiry and the investigation has been closed," he concluded.

Earlier, Faruqui took action against Khan over disrespecting her mother by allegedly mocking her appearance.