PAKvAUS, Day 4: Pakistani skipper Babar Azam creates history with century against Aussies
Web Desk
10:32 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
PAKvAUS, Day 4: Pakistani skipper Babar Azam creates history with century against Aussies
Source: Pakistan Cricket Board
Share

KARACHI – Pakistani captain Babar Azam has etched his name in history books as he slammed triple digits against in-form Aussies on day 4 of the second Test match.

Azam, who is considered one of the finest batsmen of this generation, has become the first-ever Pakistani captain to score a Test century on a home ground.

The 27-year-old right-handed batsman achieved the feat of becoming the second Pakistan captain after former batting great Younis Khan to have ever scored a ton in the fourth inning of a Test match. Khan, a cricketer turned coach, created history back in 2007 against archrival India.

Meanwhile, Pakistani skipper's partnership with Abdullah Shafique has also seen a record being broken. The current partnership of 171 runs is said to be the highest-ever partnership for any wicket against Kangaroos.

At the end of day 4, the Men in Green remained in good form as they scored 192-2 and require 314 runs from the last day's play with 8 wickets in hand.

The Pakistani skipper hopes that his batters have the ability to create history by chasing the highest-ever target in Test cricket to beat Australia in the seaside metropolis.

PAKvAUS, 2nd Test: Australia declare innings at ... 09:52 AM | 14 Mar, 2022

KARACHI – Australia declared their first innings on 556-9 on day 3 of the second Test against Pakistan at ...

More From This Category
MidCity President of Pakistan National Open Polo ...
11:32 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
Waqas wins ‘Mr. GCU 2021-22’ title
11:22 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
Hassan Khawar vows to help PCF for cycling uplift
07:52 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik inaugurates Sapphire ...
07:22 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
PCB to rename Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium to raise ...
08:49 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
Netizens in awe as Lahore Qalandars to build ...
07:50 PM | 14 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayesha Omar talks about Esra Bilgic following her on Instagram
06:51 PM | 15 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr