PAKvAUS, Day 4: Pakistani skipper Babar Azam creates history with century against Aussies
KARACHI – Pakistani captain Babar Azam has etched his name in history books as he slammed triple digits against in-form Aussies on day 4 of the second Test match.
Azam, who is considered one of the finest batsmen of this generation, has become the first-ever Pakistani captain to score a Test century on a home ground.
The 27-year-old right-handed batsman achieved the feat of becoming the second Pakistan captain after former batting great Younis Khan to have ever scored a ton in the fourth inning of a Test match. Khan, a cricketer turned coach, created history back in 2007 against archrival India.
The crowd cheers, the lion roars. @babarazam258 owns the day. #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/ndM0RNWPTG— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 15, 2022
Meanwhile, Pakistani skipper's partnership with Abdullah Shafique has also seen a record being broken. The current partnership of 171 runs is said to be the highest-ever partnership for any wicket against Kangaroos.
At the end of day 4, the Men in Green remained in good form as they scored 192-2 and require 314 runs from the last day's play with 8 wickets in hand.
How was your day?— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 15, 2022
Ours started with a @iShaheenAfridi signature celebration and ended with @babarazam258’s Test ton. 🤩#BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/j1PJpks5uZ
The Pakistani skipper hopes that his batters have the ability to create history by chasing the highest-ever target in Test cricket to beat Australia in the seaside metropolis.
-
-
-
