Book on women journalists safety launched at FCCU

07:23 PM | 15 Mar, 2023
LAHORE – A book titled "Safety Handbook for Women Journalists" was launched at the FC College University on Wednesday.

Written by International War Correspondent and Media Trainer, Ms Abeer Saady, the book has been translated in Urdu by Ms Sabahat Afsheen. The book launch event was organised by Faculty of Humanities at Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) in collaboration with Journalism & Media International Center (JMIC), Oslo Metropolitan University, Norway. Dr Douglas Trimble, Vice Rector for Academic Affairs at FCCU was the guest of honour on the occasion.

Dean of Humanities FCCU, Dr Altaf Ullah Khan and Chairperson Department of Journalism at Punjab University Lahore Dr Bushra Hameedur Rahman shared their views about the book.

They said the Urdu version of the book will equip the women journalists of Pakistan to perform their duties efficiently and safely.

On this occasion, Ms Sumaira Khan, who is Pakistan’s only woman journalist who covered the Fall of Kabul in Afghanistan, shared her experience of conflict reporting that has also been documented in the book.

The book launch event was moderated by Syed Saqib, Assistant Professor at Department of Mass Communication, FCCU. Journalists, students and participants from Journalists Safety Workshop at FCCU attended the book launch.

