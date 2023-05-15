Search

realme C33 celebrates champion moms in heartwarming Mother’s Day campaign

Web Desk 06:09 PM | 15 May, 2023
realme C33 celebrates champion moms in heartwarming Mother’s Day campaign

LAHORE - realme, Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand, proudly celebrated Mother's Day with its heart-warming Champion Mom campaign, recognizing the exceptional mothers behind realme fans.

The campaign encouraged participants to share their favourite moments with their mothers and declare why their moms are true champions. As an exciting incentive, realme offered participants the opportunity to win the latest realme C33 smartphone.

The Champion Mom campaign, curated by realme, aims to create a platform for individuals to express their gratitude and admiration for their mothers' unwavering love, sacrifice and support. Participants were invited to share their most cherished memories, highlighting the profound impact their mothers have had on their lives and explaining why they consider them to be true champions.

Mothers hold an extraordinary place in our hearts, embodying resilience, selflessness and boundless affection. Through the Champion Mom campaign, realme aimed to amplify these remarkable qualities and extend appreciation to mothers worldwide. This initiative served as a powerful testament to the significant impact mothers have on shaping the lives of realme fans.

Mothers embody immeasurable strength, resilience, and boundless love, and through the Champion Mom campaign, realme sought to elevate these remarkable qualities. The brand was humbled by the overwhelming response, as participants enthusiastically shared heart-warming content and heartfelt tributes to their champion moms.

In addition to the opportunity to win the realme C33, participant's heart-warming stories and content were showcased on realme's official website and social media channels. These stories served as a powerful tribute to the unconditional love, sacrifices, and countless contributions made by mothers.

realme remains committed to building deep connections within its community and firmly believes in the significance of cherishing the relationships that shape our lives. The Champion Mom campaign exemplifies realme's dedication to providing a platform for its users to express heartfelt appreciation for the remarkable individuals who have influenced and nurtured them.

Web Desk
Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 15, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.9 295.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 364 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 78 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 777.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 41.76 42.15
Danish Krone DKK 42.63 43.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.97 37.38
Indian Rupee INR 3.53 3.88
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 944.81 953.81
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.94 65.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 183.93 185.91
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.55 27.85
Omani Riyal OMR 752.33 760.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.54 80.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.29 28.59
Swiss Franc CHF 324.91 327.41
Thai Bhat THB 8.6 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 15, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,900 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,390.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Karachi PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Islamabad PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Peshawar PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Quetta PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Sialkot PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Attock PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Gujranwala PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Jehlum PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Multan PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Bahawalpur PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Gujrat PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Nawabshah PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Chakwal PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Hyderabad PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Nowshehra PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Sargodha PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Faisalabad PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Mirpur PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650

