Woman SHO suspended in Karachi over misuse of power

KARACHI – A woman police officer in southern port city of Karachi was suspended for abusing her powers, it emerged on Wednesday.

Sindh Inspector General of Police suspended female Station House Officer Sahil Tasneem Iqbal after she was found guilty after the probe.

Reports said the IGP has also directed DIG Asad Raza to initiate further department action against the officer by issuing a show-cause notice to her.

The inquiry was initiated against the police officer after complaints were received against her regard misuse of powers.

After the inquiry was completed, the IGP decided to suspend SHO Tasneem and ordered further investigation into the matter.

Police have not shared the nature of the allegations leveled against her. However, the order to suspend her shows the commitment of the Sindh police to ensure integrity and accountability without discrimination.