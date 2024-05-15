Search

Pakistan

Imran Khan acquitted in 2022 vandalism cases 

05:30 PM | 15 May, 2024
ISLAMABAD – A local court in the federal capital on Wednesday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in two cases related to the vandalism in 2022

Judicial Magistrate Sahib Bilal issued the order on petition filed by the former prime minister challenging the cases registered against him in Khanna Police Station in Islamabad. 

The court approved the PTI founder’s acquittal plea as prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence in the cases. 

The cases were registered against the PTI founder in 2022 for long march and violation of Article 144, local media reported. 

Khan, who has been detained in Adiala jail for months, and several others including some PTI leaders are also facing cases related to May 9 riots. 

The May 9 violence sparked last year following the arrest of Imran Khan. The PTI workers allegedly stormed the military installations, prompting authorities to launch a crackdown against them. 

Police arrested several PTI workers and leaders in post-May 9 action across the country. 

