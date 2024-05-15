Imran Khan acquitted in 2022 vandalism cases 

ISLAMABAD – A local court in the federal capital on Wednesday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in two cases related to the vandalism in 2022
Judicial Magistrate Sahib Bilal issued the order on petition filed by the former prime minister challenging the cases registered against him in Khanna Police Station in Islamabad.
The court approved the PTI founder’s acquittal plea as prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence in the cases.
The cases were registered against the PTI founder in 2022 for long march and violation of Article 144, local media reported.
Khan, who has been detained in Adiala jail for months, and several others including some PTI leaders are also facing cases related to May 9 riots.
The May 9 violence sparked last year following the arrest of Imran Khan. The PTI workers allegedly stormed the military installations, prompting authorities to launch a crackdown against them.
Police arrested several PTI workers and leaders in post-May 9 action across the country.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 15, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
