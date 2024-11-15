Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Babar Azam achieves two significant T20I milestones

LAHORE – Former skipper Babar Azam has achieved two another key milestones in the shortest format of cricket, T20.

He set the records in the first T20I against Australia in Brisbane where hosts thumped Pakistan by 29 runs as overs were reduced to seven due to rain.

It was his 124th T20I match of Babar Azam when he participated in first game of the series against Australia, making him the player with the most matches in this format for Pakistan.

Prior to this, the record was held by former captain Shoaib Malik, who played 123 T20 internationals for Pakistan.

Additionally, Babar Azam became the Pakistani cricketer with the most catches in T20 internationals.

In the match against Australia, Babar took 2 catches, bringing his total number of catches in this format to 52.

Before this, the record for the most catches in T20 internationals by a Pakistani cricketer was jointly held by Fakhar Zaman and Shoaib Malik, each with 50 catches.

It is recalled that Babar Azam is also the highest run-scorer among Pakistani batters in T20 internationals.

A day earlier, Australia beat Pakistan by 29 runs in the rain-hit seven-over opening game of the three-match T20I series at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday. Pakistan managed 63-9 in the allotted overs after Australia raced to 93-4 off the 42 balls they faced.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

