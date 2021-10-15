Petrol price likely to be increased by Rs5.9 per litre

ISLAMABAD – The petroleum prices are likely to increase from October 16, 2021.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary to the Petroleum Division, suggesting an increase in the prices of petroleum products.

The OGRA suggested hiking the price of petrol by Rs5.90 per litre. The authority also recommended increasing the prices of diesel by Rs9.75 per litre.

The Petroleum Division will take the final decision regarding the prices after consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On September 30, the PTI-led government had hiked the petrol price by Rs4 per litre to Rs127.30 while the diesel price has been increased by Rs2/litre to 122.04.

Similarly, the price of light speed diesel went up by Rs8.82 to Rs99.51, and kerosene oil surged to Rs99.31 after an increase of Rs7.05/litre.