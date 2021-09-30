Pakistan hikes petrol price by Rs4 to Rs127.3 per litre

11:16 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The prices of petroleum products have been increased by up to Rs8.82 for first 15 days of October 2021.

The government has hiked the petrol price by Rs4 per litre to Rs127.30 while the diesel price has been increased by Rs2/litre to 122.04.

Similarly, the price of light speed diesel went up by Rs8.82 to Rs99.51, and kerosene oil surged to Rs99.32 after an increase of Rs7.05/litre.

The new prices will come into effect from October 1, 2021.

