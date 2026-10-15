Joint sitting of Parliament endorses emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD – A joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday approved the imposition of an emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), with 214 lawmakers voting in favour of the move and 56 opposing it.

The session was chaired by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. During the proceedings, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry presented the presidential proclamation for imposing an emergency under Article 232(7) of the Constitution.

Opposition lawmakers staged a protest during the voting process, prompting the speaker to order a formal vote count.

The National Assembly and Senate had approved the emergency a day earlier, while opposition parties rejected the decision and boycotted the proceedings.

During the session, Ayaz Sadiq renewed his invitation to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to engage in dialogue in the National Assembly. Production orders were also issued for PTI lawmakers Sanaullah Mastikhel and Dawar Kundi.

Federal Government Announces Emergency Measures and Governor’s Rule

The federal government announced emergency measures and governor’s rule in KP following a cabinet meeting. President Asif Ali Zardari approved the decision on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Islamabad has justified its intervention by citing an increase in militant attacks and concerns over the provincial administration’s handling of counterterrorism operations.

The government has invoked Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution, which address emergency powers and circumstances in which a provincial government is considered unable to function in accordance with constitutional requirements.

PTI leaders, however, have rejected the federal government’s allegations, claiming that security concerns are being used as a pretext to undermine the party’s political position in the province.

The development comes as PTI prepares to launch a long march from KP to Islamabad, demanding the release of its jailed founder, Imran Khan.

PTI Challenges Emergency in Peshawar High Court

PTI has moved the Peshawar High Court to challenge the imposition of the emergency and governor’s rule, opening a legal battle over the federal government’s intervention in the province.

The parliamentary approval comes amid an ongoing dispute between Islamabad and the former PTI-led provincial administration over security policy and constitutional authority.

Meanwhile, the federal government has approved the establishment of an Area Development Secretariat to oversee governance, security and development initiatives in several southern and former tribal districts of KP.

The areas covered by the proposed secretariat include Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Kurram and North Waziristan.