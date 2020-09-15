No threat can deter nation’s resolve, says COAS Bajwa
11:53 PM | 15 Sep, 2020
No threat can deter nation's resolve, says COAS Bajwa
RAWALPINDI - General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff, visited family of martyred Lieutenant Nasir Hussain Khalid Slehria at Rawalpindi, said military’s media wing on Tuesday. 

According to ISPR, COAS prayed for the departed soul and offered Fateha. 

COAS acknowledged resolve of shaheed’s family and paid tribute to the brave officer for laying life in the line of duty defending the motherland.

“No threat can deter resolve of a Nation which is united, resilient and honours its heroes” COAS.

