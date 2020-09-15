PM Imran reaches Lahore on a day-long visit today
LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Lahore on a day-long visit today (Tuesday).
According to media details, the premier will hold key meetings during his visit and will also be briefed on the Motorway gang-rape case.
He will also receive briefing about the administrative and political affairs of the province during his visit to the city.
PM Imran will hold one-to-one meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and will also meet Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, to discuss overall situation of the province.
He is also expected to hold meetings with IG Punjab and CCPO during his stay in the city.
