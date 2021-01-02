KP issues alerts for heavy rains and snowfall

PESHAWAR - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued an alert about heavy rains and snowfall in different parts of the province from Sunday till Tuesday.

A letter in this connection has been sent by PDMA to all the Deputy Commissioners of the province to take precautionary measures to avert any human and material loss, Radio Pakistan reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department informed in a press release that 1st rain/snow of 2021 is expected from Sunday (evening) to Tuesday. A strong westerly wave is likely to enter in Pakistan on Sunday, and likely to grip upper parts of the country on Monday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain/thunderstorm (isolated heavy falls) with snowfall over the hills is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujrat, Sialkot. Narowal Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura and Kasur during Sunday (evening) to Tuesday.

Rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Kurum, during Monday/Tuesday. Rain is also expected in Mianwali, Khushab, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, T. T Singh, Faisalabad and Sargodha during the period.

The rains can also cause flash floods and land sliding in the hilly areas.

Earlier this week, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government imposed ‘extreme cold weather’ emergency across the province.