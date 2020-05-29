Four of a family killed in Khairpur road mishap
10:02 AM | 29 May, 2020
Share
KHAIRPUR - At least four persons of the same family were killed in a road mishap near Khairpur in the wee hours of Friday.
According to media reports, the ill-fated car was going to Lahore from Karachi when the accident occurred at the National Highway in Babarlo area of Khairpur after the car turned turtle due to over-speeding.
Four persons died on the spot while a woman got injured.
The rescue teams and police have shifted the injured woman and dead bodied to a nearby hospital.
- World body issues warring over possible nuke test blasts by US12:11 AM | 30 May, 2020
- Pakistan Army shoots down another Indian drone along LoC10:36 PM | 29 May, 2020
- CNN reporter arrested live on air while covering protests in US10:20 PM | 29 May, 2020
- Pakistani soldier among 83 honoured with UN medals posthumously08:54 PM | 29 May, 2020
- PM renews resolve of providing affordable, immediate justice to masses08:45 PM | 29 May, 2020
Grammy-winning artists from 7 countries collaborate for a Pakistani song about hope
05:16 PM | 29 May, 2020
- My 23-year-old cousin died because of coronavirus, take this disease ...04:27 PM | 29 May, 2020
- Naveed Raza shares his symptoms after testing positive for coronavirus03:44 PM | 29 May, 2020
- Anne Hathaway, Justin Bieber and more stars demand justice for George ...03:07 PM | 29 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020