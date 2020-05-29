BMC’ senior doctor dies of COVID-19 in Quetta

QUETTA - A senior doctor of the Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) lost his life while fighting against COVID-19.

According to media reports, BMC Trauma Centre In-charge Dr Zubair Khan was under treatment at a hospital in Quetta after he was tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago.

So far, four paramedics and nurses have died and over 250 healthcare professionals have tested positive for the virus in Balochistan.

The total number of known coronavirus cases in the province has jumped to 3,928.