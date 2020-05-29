BMC’ senior doctor dies of COVID-19 in Quetta
Web Desk
11:01 AM | 29 May, 2020
BMC’ senior doctor dies of COVID-19 in Quetta
Share

QUETTA - A senior doctor of the Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) lost his life while fighting against COVID-19.

According to media reports, BMC Trauma Centre In-charge Dr Zubair Khan was under treatment at a hospital in Quetta after he was tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago.

So far, four paramedics and nurses have died and over 250 healthcare professionals have tested positive for the virus in Balochistan.

The total number of known coronavirus cases in the province has jumped to 3,928.

More From This Category
Latest pics of Nawaz Sharif, having coffee in ...
09:57 PM | 30 May, 2020
Pakistan makes face masks mandatory amid record ...
09:07 PM | 30 May, 2020
PAF officer, who died in PIA plane crash, laid to ...
08:19 PM | 30 May, 2020
This Chinese devoted 3 years of his life to boost ...
07:06 PM | 30 May, 2020
First bulk cargo ship reaches at Gwadar port: ...
05:46 PM | 30 May, 2020
UK to provide further support Pakistan in fight ...
05:39 PM | 30 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Raising a daughter is a huge responsibility: Humaima Malick
05:08 PM | 30 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr