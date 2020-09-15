vivo Launches Y51 in Pakistan, The Perfect Blend of Style & Technology

LAHORE – vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, today announced the launch of its latest budget smartphone – the vivo Y51 in Pakistan. Following the legacy of introducing “customer-centric” innovations, vivo Y51 brings the ultimate smartphone experience in just Rs. 36,999.

The all-new vivo Y51 features an ultra-clear 48MP AI Quad Rear Camera, a super crisp FHD+ Ace AMOLED Display for an immersive cinematic experience and the revolutionary In-Display Fingerprint Scanning with a massive 4500mAh Battery. The overall sleek and fashionable design of the smartphone is complemented by dazzling colors and artistic looks that define the dynamic lifestyle of Pakistani youth.

vivo recently announced Aima Baig, the renowned Pakistani singer and Azfar Rehman, the accredited actor as the brand ambassadors for vivo Y51 in Pakistan. Both these ambassadors are accomplished artists and youth icons who have secured a niche in people’s hearts through their talent and passion, making them a perfect match for the brand essence and preserve the young spirit of vivo.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Zohair Chohan, the Brand Manager for vivo in Pakistan said, “vivo Y series has witnessed immense love and success in Pakistan. Now we are scaling up the youth-oriented Y-series to capture the essence of Pakistani youth and their evolving needs. The new vivo Y51 is customised, keeping in mind the changing lifestyle with a blend of vivo’s innovation and signature style.”

The key highlight of the vivo Y51 is one of its kind Diamond Shaped 48MP AI Quad-camera for remarkably stable and crystal-clear photography. The 8MP wide angle camera + 2MP macro camera and 2MP bokeh feature enable users to seamlessly switch perspectives and capture the minute details with ultra-clear quality and perfection. The front 16MP camera delivers for breath-taking selfie shots. The unique camera setup ensures high-quality images capturing even the most minute details with utmost precision and accuracy.

The vivo Y51 features a massive 4500 mAh battery and Dual-Engine Fast Charging along with vivo’s signature In-Display Fingerprint Scanning for hassle-free & secure unlocking. Y51 with its eye-catching design will be available in fashionable and elegant colors of Dreamy White, Jazzy Blue and Mystic Black supported by a lightweight and compact body that adapts perfectly to the everyday life of the young audiences.

The Snapdragon 665 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB Storage, will facilitate power-packed performance and elevated smartphone experience. Moreover, the vivo Y51 with the Multi-Turbo feature and Game Mode brings along an ultimate gaming experience, rendering high-resolution graphics with maximum speed and smooth game play.

Pricing & Availability

The retail price for vivo Y51 in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999 and the phone is currently on pre-order from 15th of September to 18th of September 2020; the official sales will begin on September 19.

vivo offers one-year warranty for Y51 along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y51 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan on both SIM slots over 4G LTE, 3G and 2G modes. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).