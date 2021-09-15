Hareem Shah's new dance video goes viral

02:00 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
Hareem Shah's new dance video goes viral
TikTok controversy queen Hareem Shah continues with her plethora of dancing videos as she documents her Turkey vacation.

Needless to say, Shah's killer dance moves on the song “Mohabbat  Barsa Dena Tum" has got the population fixated on her grooving escapade.

Keeping up with her travel diaries insights, Hareem kept everyone updated on her fun-filled routine on her Turkey vacation.

Dressed in a silky nightdress, Shah looked super pretty and fresh and danced to the soft tunes.

The TikTok sensation has remained a controversial figure following her scandals with different popular people.

Shah amassed a whooping fan following on TikTok and was among the leading voices objecting to the short-lived ban on the app. 

Earlier, Shah caused a furore as the news of her marriage spread like a wildfire on the internet.

Naseeruddin Shah reveals that Indian govt encourages directors to make propaganda films
03:00 PM | 15 Sep, 2021

