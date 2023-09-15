Weather update for Lahore

The Pakistan Meteorological Department Friday predicted more rains and relatively decreased temperatures for a week but also warned of urban flooding and landslide events in parts of country.

Lahore Rain Update

The Met Office predicted rain/wind-thunderstorms at isolated places in the provincial capital.

Lahore temperature today

At noon, the mercury reached 32°C, while the temperature is expected decrease in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 68 percent in the city. Winds blew at 30km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 7 which is high, with visibility around 1.6km.

Lahore Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 103, which is unhealthy. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Synoptic Situation

Met Office informed that moderate monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from 15th Sept (evening/night). A westerly wave is also likely to enter in these areas on 16th September.