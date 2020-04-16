Roof collapse incident claims four lives in Peshawar
Web Desk
10:08 AM | 16 Apr, 2020
Roof collapse incident claims four lives in Peshawar
Share

PESHAWAR - Four members of a same family, a woman, her two daughters and a son, lost their lives after roof of a house collapsed in Peshawar on Wednesday.

According to media details, the incident occurred in Matni area of Peshawar where roof of a mud house collapsed as a result four persons were buried under the debris.

After receiving the information of the incident the rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved four dead bodies from the rubble.

More From This Category
PM Imran seeks Ulema's cooperation to contain ...
07:56 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
Man held on fraud in PM's Ehsaas Kafalat Program
06:27 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
China to provide all possible support to help ...
06:09 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif summoned in money laundering case
02:40 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
Coronavirus: PM rebukes top health aide for not ...
01:03 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
Pakistan defers approval of CPEC’s ML-1 project ...
12:39 PM | 16 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
My daughters give me so much joy and love: Shahid Afridi
03:22 PM | 16 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr