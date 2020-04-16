Roof collapse incident claims four lives in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - Four members of a same family, a woman, her two daughters and a son, lost their lives after roof of a house collapsed in Peshawar on Wednesday.

According to media details, the incident occurred in Matni area of Peshawar where roof of a mud house collapsed as a result four persons were buried under the debris.

After receiving the information of the incident the rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved four dead bodies from the rubble.