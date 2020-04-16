PM Imran to visit Sindh next week to review coronavirus situation
11:42 AM | 16 Apr, 2020
KARACHI - Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Karachi on April 17 has been postponed till next week.
In a tweet, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad next week to review coronavirus situation in Sindh.
Change of schedule PM @ImranKhanPTI will be visiting Sindh next week inshallah.— Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) April 15, 2020
Chief Secretary Sindh will brief PM Imran on Ehsas Emergency Cash Program during the visit.
