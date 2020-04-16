PM Imran to visit Sindh next week to review coronavirus situation
11:42 AM | 16 Apr, 2020
PM Imran to visit Sindh next week to review coronavirus situation
KARACHI - Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Karachi on April 17 has been postponed till next week.

In a tweet, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad next week to review coronavirus situation in Sindh.

Chief Secretary Sindh will brief PM Imran on Ehsas Emergency Cash Program during the visit.

