Russia tests anti-satellite missile
Web Desk
12:12 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
Russia tests anti-satellite missile
Share

MOSCOW - Russia has carried out test of an anti-satellite missile.

In a statement, the commander of US Space Command General John Raymond termed it an example of the threats the US faces in space.

The move comes as officials have said that space will increasingly become an important domain for warfare, with the US and other countries such as Russia and China stepping up their military postures in low-Earth orbit and near the moon.

The test was of Russia’s new Nudol anti-satellite missile system, analysts projected, launching from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome about 800 km (497 miles) north of Moscow.

The US and China have carried out similar anti-satellite tests.

More From This Category
COVID-19: Saudi Arabia reports 518 new cases with ...
11:52 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
Russia tests anti-satellite missile
12:12 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
WHO warns of another coronavirus wave as ...
12:01 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
UN chief asks world nations to support WHO as ...
09:34 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
Coronavirus deaths below 100 for second day in ...
07:36 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
Trump halts funding to WHO over promoting ...
12:08 PM | 15 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
My daughters give me so much joy and love: Shahid Afridi
03:22 PM | 16 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr